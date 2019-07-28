Shareholder Redmile Group Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Wealthtrust Fairport Has Decreased Holding

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 10,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, down from 57,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 745,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.32 million, up from 854,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32M shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 9,600 shares. Moreover, Diligent Limited has 0.38% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,865 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,210 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Finemark Natl National Bank & Trust has invested 0.32% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Diversified Trust reported 16,255 shares stake. Charter Tru Com has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 37,478 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 19,239 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 17,636 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alexandria Cap Lc has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 155,718 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 313,503 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares to 855,932 shares, valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,741 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insurance Com. Alta Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 2.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cordasco Fincl Net owns 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 160 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,824 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moon Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 161,503 shares. Winfield Associate accumulated 0.89% or 8,676 shares. Fincl Advisory Group Inc Incorporated invested in 5,601 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.67% or 12,155 shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or stated it has 3,351 shares. Moreover, Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,187 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Fincl Gp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,149 shares. Spc Fincl invested in 0.52% or 12,590 shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FGM) by 10,089 shares to 19,154 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 18,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).