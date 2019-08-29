Shareholder Rdl Financial Has Lifted Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Declined While Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Holding by $382,416

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,292 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $174.61. About 986,268 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 93,664 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC)

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.82 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 3,859 shares to 22,537 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (Britain) (NYSE:UL) by 115,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

