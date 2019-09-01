Shareholder Rbo & Co Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake; Stephens Investment Management Group Position in Limoneira Co (LMNR) Has Decreased by $473,225

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 20,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 602,908 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, down from 623,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 63,095 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,405 shares to 154,892 shares, valued at $54.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 102,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). 79,000 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Bamco New York holds 0.03% or 325,000 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 12,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Axa stated it has 228,630 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 1.01 million shares. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 60,920 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 26,720 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Jupiter Asset Ltd invested in 178,894 shares or 0.14% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 18,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 18,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 140 shares stake.

Analysts await Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.5 per share. LMNR’s profit will be $6.85 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Limoneira Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -555.56% EPS growth.

