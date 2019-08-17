Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Upped Chevron Usd0.75 Common Stock (CVX) Position; Weber Alan W Holding in Gain Capital (GCAP) Has Raised by $219.77 Million as Shares Declined

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock (CVX) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 7,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 133,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, up from 125,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 billion, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 207,571 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 38,200 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.04% or 557,205 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 30,970 shares. 32,500 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Co. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 34,623 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 336,380 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Limited has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 14,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 38,328 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Group Incorporated stated it has 17,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group holds 823,806 shares. 133,653 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 0.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mcmillion Management Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,401 shares. 8,631 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh. Mraz Amerine And stated it has 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York holds 18,494 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Co has 0.81% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 121,722 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.2% or 15,926 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Renaissance Group Limited Liability reported 4,106 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). City Holding has 1.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,408 shares. Moreover, First Natl Tru has 1.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11,570 shares to 29,417 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc Usd0.000001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,801 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:C).

