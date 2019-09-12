Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Raised Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Market Valuation Rose While Check Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 137,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 394,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.25M, up from 257,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 617,247 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 3.01 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives

