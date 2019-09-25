Shareholder Randolph Co Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Position

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 1.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 177.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 39,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,255 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 billion, up from 22,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.17. About 1.15 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 1.36M shares. Security Bank Of So Dak has invested 2.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 46,250 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 2.36% or 737,500 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Co invested in 0.44% or 12,200 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And has 0.82% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,237 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 38,371 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 6,281 shares. 4,250 were accumulated by Farmers Trust. Holowesko Ptnrs Limited owns 1.81M shares for 11.36% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 62,126 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability stated it has 25,315 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi stated it has 2,400 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 100 shares to 3,065 shares, valued at $309.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,035 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco High Yield Reit Etf.