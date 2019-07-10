Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; As Cra International (CRAI) Valuation Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Has Boosted Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 328.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 14,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 4,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 644,619 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Cra International (CRAI) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 82,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 138,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Cra International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 52,700 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 24.62% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 8,881 shares to 4,618 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 31,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,641 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset Management has 7,091 shares. Cypress Cap Lc has invested 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Naples Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 10,176 shares. Rare Infrastructure invested 6.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com owns 546,043 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 2,942 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc accumulated 0.11% or 198,391 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 2,209 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.63% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.10 million shares. 80,681 are held by Sands Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5,336 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 5,819 shares. Martin Currie has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR had bought 350 shares worth $41,283 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 8,820 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 78,419 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Pnc Financial Services stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 11,592 shares stake. Ameritas Investment owns 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 707 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 0% or 376,102 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 68,521 shares stake. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.16% or 38,419 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 98,307 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 6,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Fmr Limited Company owns 75 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 677,056 shares. 50,204 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp.