Shareholder Raging Capital Management Boosted Popular (BPOP) Holding; Fiduciary Management Continues to Hold Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.74M, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $101.32. About 1.15M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 210,881 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 431,175 shares to 12.21 million shares, valued at $453.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,025 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 153,000 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $24.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 598,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,275 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

