Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Position; Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $835,800

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 468,346 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il owns 171,387 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 22,297 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Notis has 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,127 shares. 11,219 are owned by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Co invested 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 33,185 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B. Biondo Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 122,993 shares. Barr E S And has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Middleton And Ma owns 124,190 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 105,127 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 150,400 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated reported 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Mgmt holds 3.04% or 96,531 shares in its portfolio. Page Arthur B invested in 3.61% or 22,301 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 192,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 17,878 shares. The California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Strs Ohio invested in 38,090 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 274,312 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 78,547 shares. Goldentree Asset Mngmt Lp reported 318,765 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 360,582 are owned by First Tru Ltd Partnership. Weiss Multi owns 200,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Principal Grp accumulated 2.31M shares. Raging Mgmt Ltd reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Aurelius Mngmt Lp has invested 60.97% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Systematic Mngmt LP owns 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 21,275 shares.

