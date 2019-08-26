Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Boosted Philip Morris International (PM) Stake; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Raised Holding by $490,939 as Market Value Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 101.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 32,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 65,464 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 32,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 11.24M shares traded or 120.83% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 4.55 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,890 shares to 4,547 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).