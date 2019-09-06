Shareholder Qs Investors Boosted Mercury Genl New (MCY) Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $8.71 Million

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 164,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 107,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 272,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 1.83M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 711.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 27,710 shares as the company's stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 31,606 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 3,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.37 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $151.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 43,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $25,430 activity.