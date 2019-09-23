Shareholder Q Global Advisors Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Primecap Management Company Holding in Osi Systems (OSIS) Decreased by $2.59 Million

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Osi Systems (OSIS) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 235,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.54M, down from 258,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Osi Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 150,237 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18 million, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 4.90M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 67,346 shares to 98,941 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 68,965 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.11% or 1.24 million shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability has 1.78% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 157,693 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Co owns 5,293 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 267,121 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. North American Management reported 6,823 shares. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 30,240 shares. Moreover, Personal Cap has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,121 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability reported 35,957 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 259,449 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc invested in 3.84 million shares. First State Bank reported 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1,061 shares. Pettee Inc stated it has 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullinan Assoc Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 41,786 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold OSIS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.55 million shares or 1.89% more from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc reported 17,906 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,729 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). C M Bidwell And Associate accumulated 640 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs stated it has 4,150 shares. Kennedy Management holds 0.25% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 94,913 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 11,427 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc reported 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Smith Asset Limited Partnership holds 4,720 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp reported 2,493 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 8,000 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company invested in 383,175 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

More notable recent OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OSI Systems Inc (OSIS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OSI Systems’ Chief Executive Officer Appointed to U.S. â€“ India CEO Forum – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 100% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ballard (BLDP) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.8% – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OSI (OSIS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 206,000 shares to 5.33M shares, valued at $279.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 179,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).