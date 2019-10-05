Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Boosted Ryder System (R) Holding; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Cut Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake by $900,936

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 9,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 18,776 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 28,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.54 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 169,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.49M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 269,520 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 27/03/2018 – Ryder to Launch Commercial Vehicle-Sharing Platform; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 03/04/2018 – RYDER COMPLETES MXD GROUP ACQUISITION FOR ABOUT $120M; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q EPS 63c; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY IS ALSO REVISING ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO GO FROM $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Ryder Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Service Excellence during Eighth Annual Recognition Event; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Rev $1.9B; 21/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Death of Chairman Emeritus David R. Emery – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $448.96M for 16.96 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

