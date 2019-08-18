Shareholder Puzo Michael J Boosted Eog Resources (EOG) Stake; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Market Value Rose While 683 Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 64.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 895,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 500,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.96 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla’s Corporate Family Rating To B3, Senior Notes To Caa1. Outlook Is Negative; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 09/05/2018 – NTSB Looks Into Fatal Tesla Crash In Florida — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – NTSB says Tesla booted from crash probe. Tesla says it withdrew, to complain to Congress; 01/05/2018 – TSLA: ����; 27/03/2018 – “Tesla’s ratings reflect the significant shortfall in the production rate of the company’s Model 3 electric vehicle,” Moody’s said in a release; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 2018 CAPEX PROJECTION REDUCED TO SLIGHTLY BELOW $3B; 24/04/2018 – TESLA ‘DANGEROUSLY DEFECTIVE’ AUTO-PILOT LAWSUIT IS DROPPED; 09/03/2018 – ISS calculated the award was worth $3.7 billion on the grant date, compared with the $2.6 billion projected by Tesla; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES NEERAJ MANRAO DIRECTOR OF ENERGY MANUFACTURING

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company's stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Tesla (TSLA) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.92M shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $46.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Drw Secs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 33,344 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Weatherly Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Holderness Investments, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,195 shares. Cibc World owns 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 12,504 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 764 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 6,500 were reported by Linscomb Williams Inc. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 5,400 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.08% or 32,698 shares. Ashfield Partners Lc owns 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,724 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 533 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 31, 2019