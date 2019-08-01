Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped V. F. Corp. (VFC) Position; Amarillo National Bank Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in V. F. Corp. (VFC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 4,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 126,951 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 122,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in V. F. Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 1,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 11,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 6.26M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 476,325 shares. Fort Point Limited Liability Corp accumulated 689 shares. The New York-based Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us Inc has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Indiana-based Donaldson Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Centre Asset Management Limited Liability has 1.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,720 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd owns 7,696 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Company has 11,637 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department invested in 0% or 135 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.55% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Victory Cap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr has 0.48% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 119,326 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 87,383 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 68 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Finemark State Bank & has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 5,537 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 76.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $2.14M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were sold by Holtz Curtis A..