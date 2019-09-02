Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Has Increased Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Holding in Sysco (SYY) as Market Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 74.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 16,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 5,637 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 21,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.80 million shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,623 shares to 31,098 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.24M for 19.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XENT) by 189,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 72,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).