Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Boosted Antero Resource (AR) Stake; Ameriprise Financial Stake In Waste Management (WM) Was Raised

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Antero Resource (AR) by 645.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 222,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 257,306 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 34,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Antero Resource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 9.91M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.96M, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take Two Inter (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,122 shares to 17,105 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 36,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,159 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $128,835 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, March 14. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million was made by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 20.33M shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9,788 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Harbourvest Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Kempen Management Nv has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 12,125 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 541,192 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 400,782 shares. Dow Chem Communication De, Michigan-based fund reported 11,580 shares. 797,475 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Management Ab. Freestone Capital Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 17,252 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 50,470 shares. Citigroup accumulated 210,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,712 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 298,255 were reported by Hbk Investments L P.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 5,576 shares to 19,629 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 10,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,203 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested in 121,001 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 34,651 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Buckingham Capital holds 25,094 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 4,532 were accumulated by Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Pcl, Illinois-based fund reported 28,626 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.79% or 495,660 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 9,449 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B reported 20,650 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 14,664 shares. Moreover, Moneta Group Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 375,150 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communications Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).