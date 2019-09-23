Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Intelsat Sa (I) Stake by $2.17 Million; Stock Price Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 9,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 172,934 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.23 million, up from 163,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 533,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, down from 647,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.01M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (NYSE:JPM) by 15,263 shares to 341,267 shares, valued at $38.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Spdr(Xle (XLE) by 377,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lumbard & Kellner Limited Company holds 2,120 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 206,437 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.77% or 15,478 shares. Haverford Fincl owns 73,403 shares for 5.05% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fmr Llc holds 2.27% or 98.05M shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 6,044 shares. 19,049 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 4.09M shares or 1.85% of the stock. 3.18M are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Allen Ops Ltd Liability holds 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,740 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap invested in 1.25% or 42,412 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc reported 103,049 shares stake. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,626 shares. Welch holds 25,121 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.