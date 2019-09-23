Shareholder Provident Trust Co Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; As Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose, Axiom International Investors Boosted Holding

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 6,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 295,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.53 million, up from 289,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.59 million shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 54,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.76M, up from 985,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0.04% or 433,982 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Benjamin F Edwards & has 3,223 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 95,688 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.03% invested in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 139,354 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 11.37 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank Communication reported 24,182 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 7,155 shares. Tctc Limited accumulated 29,044 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0.2% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Retail Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.41% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Btc Cap Management, Iowa-based fund reported 41,146 shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 44,565 shares. Heritage Invsts holds 212,416 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7,615 shares to 59,055 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,458 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.