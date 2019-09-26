Shareholder Prospector Partners Increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) Position; Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 40,818 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69 million, down from 43,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $268.02. About 603,944 shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS)

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 609,604 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 559,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 380,857 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors has 220,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 19,505 shares. State Street stated it has 463,411 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 575,241 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 21,300 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.37% or 761,373 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Amer International Group Inc has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 93,778 shares. Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 85,921 are owned by Wellington Group Llp. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 67,600 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 34,520 shares to 128,960 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,400 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles & Company Is Finally Gaining Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noodles & Company Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Noodles & Company Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 31,648 shares. 47,670 are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Fosun Ltd holds 6,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv reported 0.09% stake. Laurion Mngmt LP invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 34,812 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 164,885 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Regions Finance Corp reported 0.04% stake. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 2,000 were reported by S&Co. 3,880 are held by Ing Groep Nv. 462,487 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd. Scotia Capital reported 3,087 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “ESG Stocks: Sustainability and Social Outreach a Priority for (OTCQB: GFTX) (NASDAQ: $CTAS) (NYSE: $ARMK) (NASDAQ: $SGC) – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Synnex, and Cintas Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cintas Corporation Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, MTCH, NVTA – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corporation Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the 2019 Stevie Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.