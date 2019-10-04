Shareholder Profund Advisors Raised Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding; Stack Financial Management Increased Stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by $10.17 Million as Market Value Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81 million, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 1.62 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 4,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 13,278 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 9,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.89. About 319,645 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary reported 12,898 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 2.32M shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 26,209 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,624 are owned by Lourd Capital Limited Liability Com. Bartlett & Ltd Llc holds 5,357 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Spark Mgmt Lc reported 0.44% stake. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 1.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Webster Bancshares N A reported 860 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 421,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 540 are owned by Enterprise Financial Service Corp. Tctc Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Next reported 0% stake. Coho Prtn has 2.02M shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2,772 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 38,702 shares to 330,081 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,225 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsr accumulated 0.77% or 1.61 million shares. Intact Inv Mngmt has 86,200 shares. Check Cap Management Ca holds 0.02% or 3,127 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 15,753 shares. Forbes J M And Co Llp owns 0.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,289 shares. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 451,633 shares. Sterling Invest owns 0.87% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,984 shares. Blue Financial Capital reported 13,000 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,290 shares. Roberts Glore And Il invested in 4,825 shares. Edmp holds 3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 26,317 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farmers Trust Comm reported 0.43% stake. Efg Asset (Americas), a Florida-based fund reported 37,096 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4,017 shares to 133,119 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp. by 7,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,746 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Del (BRKB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.