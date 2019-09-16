Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Upped Albemarle (ALB) Stake; Toll Brothers (Tol) (TOL) Market Value Declined While Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $507,564

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (TOL) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 14,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.32 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.36 million, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 2.42 million shares traded or 43.02% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 134,767 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 130,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold TOL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.89 million shares or 0.90% more from 112.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 926,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Lc has invested 0.64% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 49,669 shares. 41,326 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Matthew 25 Mngmt holds 445,000 shares or 5.95% of its portfolio. 10,942 were reported by Proshare Advisors. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 100,000 shares. New England And Management invested in 0.23% or 9,450 shares. 13,891 were accumulated by Quantum Capital Mngmt. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 298,900 shares. Cibc Asset reported 10,496 shares. Cannell Peter B Communications reported 34,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Management has 47,283 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 321,003 shares. Brandes Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 10,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 35.10% or $0.73 from last year’s $2.08 per share. TOL’s profit will be $189.57 million for 7.17 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fosun Intl Ltd accumulated 8,730 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 83 shares. Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 3,000 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ruggie Gp holds 0.05% or 390 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp invested in 20,603 shares. 65,222 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.15% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cambrian Ltd Partnership holds 27,450 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 13,551 shares. Camarda Finance Ltd Co owns 16 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 85,755 shares or 0% of the stock.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 16,097 shares to 199,224 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Jm Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 2,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,213 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..