Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Upped Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Stake; Whitebox Advisors Has Cut Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position by $2.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 157,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The institutional investor held 713,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 555,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.39M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 22,009 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 241,741 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 330,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 430,021 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 31,544 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 51,900 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ameritas Prns invested in 30,948 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 17,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 234,833 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested in 17,522 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 104,230 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.04% or 406,482 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 10,802 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 135,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,590 were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 901,665 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 2.60M shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 14,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 117 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Salem Counselors holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland Advisors, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Teton Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 37,914 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Limited Company. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested in 511,492 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 969,863 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 50,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. First Lp reported 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Vanguard Grp owns 306,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Com reported 4,616 shares.