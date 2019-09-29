Shareholder Private Asset Management Increased Boeing Co (BA) Holding; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Provident Trust Co Trimmed Its Position

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 20,050 shares to 24,135 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,665 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 7,630 shares to 165,323 shares, valued at $179.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 58,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

