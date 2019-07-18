Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Upped Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) Position; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.52 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.13. About 368,953 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60 million, up from 161,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $153.37. About 9,085 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Liability has 3,512 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 10,808 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 553 shares in its portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Korea Corporation has invested 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 43,324 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Clark Cap Management Grp accumulated 207,980 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 13,267 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 1,975 shares. Wasatch Advsr has 0.96% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Morgan Stanley invested in 97,430 shares. Cordasco Net holds 101 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.05% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 136,055 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.8% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 578,000 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $89.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.20 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 103,944 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Aldebaran Fincl reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 48,412 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 206 shares in its portfolio. Eqis has 0.56% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 209,251 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset has 0.14% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 67,268 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 341,865 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc reported 0.64% stake. Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 1.99M shares. 42,990 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability. S Muoio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 43,000 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Century has 3.87M shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.