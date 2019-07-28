Shareholder Presima Lifted Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding; Steinberg Asset Management Holds Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO)

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 996,553 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 584,482 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9,800 shares to 71,800 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 12,653 shares. 68,110 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc. 2,720 were reported by Fca Tx. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 8,650 shares. 62,250 are owned by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 36 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 928,050 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 11,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Citigroup Inc owns 153,192 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 13,482 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management holds 31,359 shares. Bokf Na holds 4,284 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,532 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 5,289 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 29,402 shares. The New York-based Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.14% or 6,000 shares. Israel-based Psagot House Limited has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 240,800 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 5,479 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Bb&T Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 645,967 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Comm has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 20,570 shares. Andra Ap owns 67,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated owns 2.60M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 215,340 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 138,664 shares.