Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Raised Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding; Holder Schaller Investment Group Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 484,570 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.41 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 310,230 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Co Ma owns 3.98M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 400,000 shares. Scharf Investments Llc invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 107 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A owns 1,210 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 2.59M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Associate invested in 0.21% or 34,462 shares. Burney Company invested in 23,330 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 24.13 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Ltd reported 4,805 shares. Natixis reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). National Investment Svcs Incorporated Wi reported 3.31% stake.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 100,500 shares to 779,140 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,570 shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.