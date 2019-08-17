Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Increased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Position in Bp Plc Adr (BP) Raised by $545,283 as Market Value Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 269,007 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 12,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 09/05/2018 – WPP: BP NAMES PFD PARTNER FOR MARKETING COMMUNICATION SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Started Production Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA; 20/03/2018 – BP PLC – SUSAN DIO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA, INC; 09/05/2018 – BP keeps faith in WPP with global marketing communication contract; 25/04/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft says 2017 dividend seen at 10.48 rbls/share; 01/05/2018 – “Sometimes people forget that actually, it was not that long ago we were down at $28 a barrel â€¦ I think oil prices today feel a bit frothy,” Brian Gilvary, CFO at BP, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION

