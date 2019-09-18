Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Has Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Advisor Partners Lowered Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Stock Value Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5063.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 61,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 62,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 1,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $179.93. About 5.57 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 2,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,110 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, down from 19,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $195.04. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,471 shares to 84,479 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Assets Under Management.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,002 shares to 1,203 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,270 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).