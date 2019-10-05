Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Increased Bio (BIO) Holding; Arbor Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -SIGNS LICENSING DEAL WITH FACEBOOK FOR USE OF WARNER MUSIC’S RECORDED MUSIC, MUSIC PUBLISHING CATALOGS ON FACEBOOK’S PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Alarms China Eyeing Next Frontier in AI Battle; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 20/03/2018 – EX-FACEBOOK EMPLOYEE WARNED ABOUT DATA RISK 2011-2012: GUARDIAN; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 84,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.52 million, up from 80,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $339.37. About 147,152 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 1.46M shares to 374,272 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,940 shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ariel Invs Lc owns 231,318 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 316,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 225 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 4,289 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 200 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 15 shares. Sei Invs owns 17,580 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 47,755 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Shell Asset Communication has invested 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). First Citizens Bancorporation Communication owns 1,720 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Polar Capital Llp invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 5,755 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.44% or 29,196 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 26,832 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Regal Inv Ltd Liability reported 14,635 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.67 million shares. Mcdaniel Terry & stated it has 1,318 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shelton invested 2.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Com stated it has 101,968 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 32,435 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited reported 10,541 shares. 37,680 were accumulated by Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd. Srs Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.99% or 1.69 million shares. Whetstone Limited Co invested in 5.88% or 98,699 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Financial Advsrs Lc has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 54,500 shares. 6,909 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Limited Com.