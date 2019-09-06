Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position; Global Pmts (GPN) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Lowered Its Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 45,562 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 14,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 421,840 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, down from 436,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 72,100 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Parkside State Bank And invested in 6 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 9.10M shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 207,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,941 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 182,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 51,195 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.24% stake. Bamco New York holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 892 shares. 18,530 were reported by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,042 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.98% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 3.70M shares. 3.94M are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Mgmt Corporation Nj reported 2,810 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Minnesota-based Jnba Fin Advsrs has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.09% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 20 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 95,480 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 11,780 shares. Axa holds 0.22% or 412,905 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.13% stake. 59 are held by Company Of Vermont. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Ls Invest Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 7,263 shares. California-based Capital Ltd Ca has invested 0.44% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6,575 shares to 17,847 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 507,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).