Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Lifted Target (TGT) Position; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $866,430

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 68,406 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, up from 57,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 16,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 142,453 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, down from 158,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.45M shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 8,888 shares to 149,939 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 19,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,780 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.