Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Gamco Investors Et Al Upped Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl (SBGI) Holding by $674,804

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl (SBGI) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 17,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 245,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 227,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 122,346 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 20/04/2018 – Sinclair Drops as Judges Question Rule Leading to Tribune Deal; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SBGI.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6.1% TO $665.4 MLN VERSUS $626.9 MLN IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Contracts Make It Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 445,429 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.09 million, up from 440,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 1.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Management holds 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,934 shares. Monroe State Bank And Mi has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Paradigm Finance Advsr Limited has 0.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ims Mgmt owns 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,259 shares. Loews Corporation holds 0.15% or 170,193 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 66,902 shares. Boston & Management reported 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability holds 43,872 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 6,054 shares. Greenwood Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Odey Asset stated it has 19,440 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo reported 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burns J W And Communications Ny invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Garland Capital Mgmt invested in 4.02% or 57,240 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 13,400 shares to 770,758 shares, valued at $40.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper&Gold C (NYSE:FCX) by 249,000 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $33.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 8,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,630 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.