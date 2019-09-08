Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Midas Management Position in Acuity Brands (AYI) Has Increased by $1.27 Million

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 27,600 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 326,502 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 257.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 920,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.46 million, up from 357,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 39,975 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 7,219 shares. 252,799 are owned by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.06% or 110,999 shares. 10,800 are owned by Alpine Woods Investors Limited Company. Bbt Mgmt Ltd holds 0.75% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 4,995 shares. Md Sass Svcs accumulated 24,350 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Landscape Management Llc reported 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 58,810 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 4,923 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Management) holds 15,450 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs, New York-based fund reported 283 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 278,716 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 4,587 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 0.41% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,000 shares. Hollencrest Capital stated it has 8,793 shares. Notis reported 1,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fort Point Capital Prns Llc holds 6.11% or 88,307 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Gp owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 23 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 457,271 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wisconsin Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.27% or 9,000 shares. L S Advsr Inc reported 0.54% stake. Federated Pa holds 0.46% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.18M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd holds 88,518 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 109,794 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co stated it has 3.42 million shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,752 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Commerce State Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 36,300 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,834 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).