Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Raised Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Holding; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Stake in Red Hat (RHT) as Market Value Rose

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 65,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 682,807 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy issues second quarter dividend; offers investors “green” bond opportunity; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 17,917 shares. Moreover, City has 0.28% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 7,834 shares. Churchill Management accumulated 45,746 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 10,636 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 2,217 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited has 0.06% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc owns 4,107 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.04% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Mirae Asset Glob reported 7,640 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 15,355 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 1,620 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 53,240 shares to 32,940 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,509 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider ANDERSON GERARD M sold $1.31M.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 17,250 shares to 171,750 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 99,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).