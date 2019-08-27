Shareholder Plancorp Lifted Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Position; Bowling Portfolio Management Raised Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $741,447

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.93. About 268,101 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 15,228 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 11,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.41. About 4.01M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 13,642 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp owns 8,642 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 58,353 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 35,208 shares. Millennium Limited Liability invested in 0% or 47,141 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 19,641 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 10,393 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo accumulated 200,049 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 150,195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 4,001 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 1.22M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 317,883 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Llc accumulated 7,260 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 14,466 shares to 11,265 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,141 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh holds 0.08% or 7,642 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 5,176 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Colony Gp Ltd reported 112,848 shares. 160 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.53% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Citizens Commercial Bank reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Assetmark reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 27,148 shares. Guardian Lp owns 0.23% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 66,707 shares. Oarsman holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,000 shares. Missouri-based Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.73% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc stated it has 1,567 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 6,551 shares.

