Shareholder Plancorp Increased Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding; As Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Share Value Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Stake by $370,566

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 2,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 15,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 925,449 shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 369,927 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Introduces Industry-first Hyperscale Network Security at CPX360, the Premier Annual Gathering of Security Leaders – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Check Point Software Continues to Deliver – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “May 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Patch Now to Avoid the BlueKeep Blues – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Nasdaq:CHKP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Emotet Takes a Break, but Possibly Not for Long – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 4,003 shares to 33,146 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 8,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.93 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. also sold $70,545 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 11,439 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 55,251 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Cwm Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). First Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 11.24 million shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 13,250 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 79,568 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Com invested in 148,152 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 37,696 shares. Champlain Investment Lc holds 1.24M shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Dean Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 14,817 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.06% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 63,000 shares. Smith Moore & Company reported 12,316 shares. North Star Management Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,642 shares.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : JPM, JNJ, WFC, GS, PLD, CP, FRC, DPZ, CBSH, SNV, FHN, MBWM – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.