Shareholder Plancorp Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lowered Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding by $1.96 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 248,600 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 266,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 421,978 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 15,000 shares to 211,200 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 249,931 shares. 5,475 are owned by M&R Cap Mgmt Inc. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 151 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 88,107 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 37,039 shares. Everence Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 2,808 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Enterprise Svcs Corp holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Communications invested in 175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 124,087 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,570 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 516,166 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sei Investments Communications reported 0.02% stake. Forbes J M Co Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,120 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $205.53M for 16.47 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.