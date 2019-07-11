Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Raised Deluxe (DLX) Position; Aviance Capital Partners Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Stake as Share Value Declined

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 40,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 12.94 million shares traded or 50.39% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 31/05/2018 - AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 15/05/2018 - STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 30/04/2018 - Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 06/03/2018 - ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 11/04/2018 - MYLAN NV - CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 09/04/2018 - KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 19,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,744 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 35,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 253,695 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29B for 8.06 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 11,295 shares to 48,035 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pa Investment Quality Municipal (NQP).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Ltd Liability reported 24,322 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Com holds 3,669 shares. Lifeplan Gp has 159 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,459 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 316,243 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. South State reported 11,586 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 48,896 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt Inc owns 10,750 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,999 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 2.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 8,764 shares stake. Forte Limited Liability Company Adv invested in 17,496 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Nippon Life Americas owns 62,800 shares. Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 9,992 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 6.02M shares to 12.33 million shares, valued at $523.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 21,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,127 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

