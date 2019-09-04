Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Upped Carnival (CCL) Stake; Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $323,300

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 350,278 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 10,778 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 13,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 475,366 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 23,045 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 22.06 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Assoc accumulated 2,928 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.36% stake. Madison Inv reported 0.49% stake. Rech And Mngmt holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.26% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tdam Usa invested in 0.95% or 125,732 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors invested in 171,664 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fulton National Bank Na has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,302 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il owns 2,252 shares. 82,332 are owned by Bragg Advsrs Inc. Randolph Incorporated holds 2.47% or 118,881 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Retail Bank Division has 0.38% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 47 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Vident Inv Advisory, Georgia-based fund reported 47,901 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bridgewater LP accumulated 209,407 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 13,215 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.01% or 37,857 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 50,993 shares. M&T Bank stated it has 97,244 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 51,105 shares. Buckingham Capital Management has 170,120 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc stated it has 8,382 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).