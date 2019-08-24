Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Trimmed Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) by $35.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 120,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, up from 83,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 33.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.23 million, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 1.41M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 27,939 shares to 32,173 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,536 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 2,161 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 100,189 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 19,941 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.65M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Corp has 15,170 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 877,578 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc has 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,631 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 37,130 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 51,299 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 1,460 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). National Asset Mngmt accumulated 52,347 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 3,291 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 366,746 shares to 707,426 shares, valued at $31.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (NYSE:PDM).