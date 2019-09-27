Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Kadant (KAI) Holding; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Middleton & Co Trimmed Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 37.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 46,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 170,704 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50 million, up from 124,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 27,785 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 3,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 56,233 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30 million, down from 59,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $195.46. About 385,357 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold KAI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.57 million shares or 3.05% more from 9.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Financial accumulated 809 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 65,063 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited reported 0.74% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). State Street Corporation holds 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) or 232,483 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 113,135 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 170,704 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 6,600 shares. invested in 6,987 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,063 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 20,700 shares. 12,915 are owned by Citadel Lc. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 23,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 164,617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,250 shares to 45,156 shares, valued at $20.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,520 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 17.27% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 33,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 1.08M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Retail Bank & reported 0.22% stake. Park National Corporation Oh holds 28,609 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 127,444 shares or 4.77% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 38,424 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 316,530 shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com owns 2.34 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 385,812 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 11,670 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 87,353 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.08% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.