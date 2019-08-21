Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Raised Unisys (UIS) Holding; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 1.55 million shares traded or 112.37% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Unisys Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIS); 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.63. About 903,179 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 1,930 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Shellback Ltd Partnership holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 142,272 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parkside Finance Comml Bank & invested in 346 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 36 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 1,890 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 85,880 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Taylor Asset Mgmt reported 21,800 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth owns 319,015 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc has 0.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,834 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 698 shares.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares to 39,474 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,287 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited owns 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 37,085 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 894,339 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Sei Investments holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 24,930 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 581,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.60 million shares. Charles Schwab has 578,635 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 872,086 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 535,756 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 21,405 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Management Inc reported 10,560 shares. Automobile Association reported 18,469 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).