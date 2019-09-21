Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Boosted Peapack (PGC) Stake; Kahn Brothers Group Has Increased Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Position by $13.15 Billion

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 412,133 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 279,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 173,738 shares traded or 139.63% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 328,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.23 billion, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 2.91 million shares traded or 27.57% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 24/04/2018 – Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded lndication in the US for the Treatment of Patients With COPD; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 21/03/2018 – #2 GSK’s Luke Miels applies budget shock therapy to shake up the pharma group, refocus on blockbusters; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 04/04/2018 – KYMERA THERAPEUTICS – GSK AND KYMERA ALSO AGREE TO COLLABORATE TO DISCOVER NOVEL E3 LIGASES; 23/05/2018 – Economic Times: GSK exploring merger, share swap with potential buyers; 25/04/2018 – Stronger pound hinders GlaxoSmithKline; 18/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GlaxoSmithKline’s Hal Barron poaches Genentech’s top cancer drug dealmaker for his new R&D team $GSK; 29/03/2018 – Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts, a New York-based fund reported 110 shares. Creative Planning reported 7,355 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. Mendon Advsr Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Boston Prns owns 768,301 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). First Lp stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Systematic Mngmt LP invested in 24,915 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 8,457 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 901,493 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 11,841 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,135 shares. Pitcairn Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,500 shares. 5,194 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 82,148 shares to 7,444 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc. by 43,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,818 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).