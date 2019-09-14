Shareholder Pggm Investments Has Upped Regency Ctrs Com (REG) Position; Holder Fisher Asset Management Has Increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (REG) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.68 million, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 1.30 million shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 329.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 4,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 5,429 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 1,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 505,733 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EQR) by 440,000 shares to 5.38M shares, valued at $408.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 246,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,996 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 143,700 shares. Smithfield Company owns 59 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Daiwa reported 1.38% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.36% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Korea Invest has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.05% or 7,782 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 40,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 162,007 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 397 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 42,238 shares to 543,002 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 384,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04M shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A Adr (NYSE:VALE).