Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Carnival (CCL) Position; As Torchmark (TMK) Valuation Rose, Spf Beheer Bv Has Boosted Stake

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 20,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 918,554 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.28 million, up from 898,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 1.05M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,952 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Asset Mngmt One Communication holds 46,879 shares. 40,969 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De. 377,086 are held by Parametric Ltd Liability Corp. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0.04% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 181,080 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 71 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 35,888 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 32,411 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 3,487 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Lc owns 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 10,700 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 209,219 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Torchmark declares $0.1725 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Torchmark (TMK) Keeps Steady Premium Growth Trend Alive – Zacks.com” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Torchmark Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 35,476 shares to 631,652 shares, valued at $43.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc The (NYSE:TJX) by 316,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Co (NYSE:ABC).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 58,970 shares to 20,429 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,796 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sib Limited, New York-based fund reported 55,316 shares. Srb holds 0.06% or 12,477 shares. Allstate invested in 0.07% or 52,878 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.04% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 1.54 million are owned by Capital Invsts. Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 103 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc invested in 0.02% or 206,846 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 0.4% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.12% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 260,800 shares. Longer Invs has 35,345 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Com reported 376,895 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.18% or 2.20M shares. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 339,756 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.