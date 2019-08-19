Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Lifted Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Boosted Its Disney (DIS) Position by $461,205; Share Price Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.69. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 49,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.33 million, up from 176,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.79. About 219,127 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sns Fincl Group Limited has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regis Management Com Ltd invested in 0% or 3,985 shares. East Coast Asset Management Llc has 6,040 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 7.11M shares or 3.11% of the stock. Family Mngmt has invested 1.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 2,934 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Montag A & has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stillwater Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,294 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 29,839 shares. 100 are owned by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 185,455 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 69,529 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 10,065 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated accumulated 3,601 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 14,079 shares to 206,312 shares, valued at $49.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,552 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

