Shareholder Permit Capital Has Lifted Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position; Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Upped Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.24 million shares traded or 48.55% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 4.26 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Prns Llp accumulated 497,313 shares. Old Republic International accumulated 268,000 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 2.76% stake. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Somerset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,986 shares or 0.89% of the stock. 250 are held by Cordasco Fincl Net. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 91,065 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability holds 1% or 25,647 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inc accumulated 28,928 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 18,192 shares. Ipswich Investment Management has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Maryland-based Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weiss Asset LP holds 0.02% or 1,901 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 94,428 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of stock. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by XIE BING.