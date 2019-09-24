Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Has Upped Neogenomics (NEO) Position; Efg Asset Management Americas Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Upped by $1.14 Million

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 19,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 83,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 63,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 1.32M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 936,046 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,761 shares to 24,349 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,651 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Illinois-based Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Shell Asset Com reported 11,192 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 425,660 shares. Bp Public Limited accumulated 23,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Argent Tru holds 4,758 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 160,333 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 10,200 are owned by Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh. Moreover, Valinor Management Limited Partnership has 5.33% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.54 million shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.73% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Atria Invests Ltd Liability reported 450,253 shares. Clark Cap Management Gp Incorporated holds 560,195 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

