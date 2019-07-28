Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Mdc Holdings (MDC) Share Price Rose While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.14 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc. (MDC) by 79.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 177,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,208 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 223,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mdc Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 261,414 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 259 were reported by Sei Invests Com. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Victory Capital owns 39,826 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 54,725 shares. James Rech has invested 0.11% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Burney Com accumulated 0.48% or 266,375 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Piedmont Incorporated holds 12,343 shares. Cibc Asset has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.8% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 19,344 were reported by Everence Management.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 12,944 shares to 60,257 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 127,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MDC’s profit will be $44.30 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,386 shares to 65,734 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,923 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advisors LP holds 3,005 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 3,837 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors holds 0.05% or 3,546 shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies stated it has 1,257 shares. Suvretta Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 3.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fil Ltd holds 0% or 403 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.28% or 341,212 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 12 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.03M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Rothschild And Com Asset Us Incorporated accumulated 28,768 shares. Viking Investors LP accumulated 2.00M shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Tru holds 0% or 25 shares. Bragg Financial has 1,027 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 19.64% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 164,702 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.